The laughing patterns of human infants match those of another species, a new study finds

(CNN) Laughter transcends all languages -- and now scientists know this spontaneous response is universal across some primate species, too.

The laughing patterns of human infants match those of great apes, according to a study published Tuesday in Biology Letters.

Human adults primarily laugh while exhaling, whereas infants and great apes laugh during both inhalation and exhalation, said study author Mariska Kret, associate professor of cognitive psychology at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

First adults inhale, then produce "ha-ha-ha" sounds in short bursts, starting loud and then fading away, Kret said.

"The ape-type is more difficult to describe but there is an alternation huh-ha-huh-ha," she added.

