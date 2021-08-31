Tulane University relocating students to Houston due to power outages

New Orleans (CNN) Two Chicago-area freshmen, Lilly and McKenna, were on the Tulane campus for just a week when Hurricane Ida roared through and knocked out power to almost all of New Orleans.

And on Tuesday, with two packed bags each, they boarded buses to Houston with hundreds of other students to fly home.

"This is really scary, it's nothing like anything I've ever had to endure ever in my whole life," Lilly said of the experience. "I've been with people that I just met and they've all been really nice so like, it was a good bonding experience for sure."

Tulane University began evacuating students Tuesday after canceling classes through September 12 and announcing that classes through October 6 would be held online.

The school said it needed to "give the city time to repair and reinstate power and other critical services."

Read More