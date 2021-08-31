Two dead and 10 injured after Mississippi highway washed away by heavy rain

(CNN) Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a highway was washed out Monday night near the town of Lucedale, Mississippi, officials said.

The incident occurred on the two-lane Highway 26 in George County, Trooper Cal Robertson of the Highway Patrol told CNN Tuesday. Three of those injured were in critical condition, he said.

Seven vehicles went into the hole created by the washout, according to Robertson. It's about 50 feet in length and 20 feet deep, he said.

"I've never seen anything in my 23 years in law enforcement like this," he said.

