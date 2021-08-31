A Lake Tahoe resident played the violin as his family sat at standstill in Caldor Fire evacuation traffic

(CNN) An artist from Lake Tahoe played music while on the road to put the anxiety of evacuating from the Caldor Fire behind him, if only for a moment.

Mel Smothers told CNN that he decided to evacuate with his wife, Liz, and dog, Peak, on Monday after assessing the situation over the weekend. It wasn't until they were on the road that they discovered that the order had become mandatory only hours before.

"There was this traffic jam of all traffic jams, it was worse than trying to leave a Grateful Dead concert," he said. "We moved along for about half a block and then it was solid."

Smothers considers himself a student of the violin, which he started playing six years ago after taking a semester at Juilliard. He practices regularly, so he didn't waste any time. He decided to get out of his car and strike up his violin.

"I couldn't just sit there and waste time," he said. "I did feel like people were in their cars listening to me, like I was going to be giving a performance, but that really wasn't the idea."

