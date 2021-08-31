Hurricanes, wildfires, and drought: US finds itself battling climate disasters on several fronts

(CNN) Hurricanes, wildfires, floods, heat waves, and drought wreaking havoc on much of the United States paint a picture of a nation in peril. Region by region, the country faces compounding disasters.

As the climate crisis accelerates, experts say that not only will these extreme weather events become more severe and more frequent, but that emergency response and recovery efforts will also become more challenging. James Elliott, professor of sociology at Rice University, said systems need to rapidly improve to address current and long-term issues.

"If you look at disasters across the country over recent decades, there's almost always stuff going on simultaneously, but what's changed is the intensity of impact, in part due to climate change but also due to increased development in harm's way," Elliott told CNN. "So the way to improve is to think about long-term solutions to these long-term problems."

With emergency resources stretched thin, Samantha Montano, assistant professor of emergency management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, said that the recovery process tends to feel like a "second disaster" for residents seeking assistance.

"When you arrive at a situation like we are currently in, where you have every single state dealing with the pandemic response and then you add in these other more acute disasters along the Gulf Coast, out West, and even in the Midwest, there starts to be fatigue that sets in or starts to put a strain on the system," she told CNN.