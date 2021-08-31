Two Florida counties stick with mask mandates despite financial penalties

(CNN) Broward and Alachua counties in Florida are moving forward with mask mandates for their public school systems despite financial penalties from the state of Florida for not allowing parents to opt out of the requirement, in defiance of an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Monday announced that the state's education department had begun withholding funds from the two counties because of their mask requirements.

Statements from the counties' school superintendents Tuesday showed that the districts aren't backing away from the mandate.

"I'm very troubled by the state's action. Our School Board members made a courageous decision to protect the health and lives of students, staff and the people of this community, and a court has already ruled they had the legal right to do so. They deserve praise, not penalties," Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Carlee Simon said in a statement.

"We have already begun working with our colleagues in other districts to take legal action. We believe this is a necessary step to ensure that Florida's districts have the right to act in the best interests of those they serve."

