Bonnaroo organizers cancel this year's festival, citing flooding from heavy rains

(CNN) Organizers of the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee have canceled this year's event, citing flooding from heavy rains.

It's the second year in a row that the festival has been called off. Last year's event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," the festival wrote on its website Tuesday. "While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that ... we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."

The area around the festival site has seen 5-7 inches of rain in the past two weeks, much of that in the past 24 hours as Tropical Storm Ida moved north , and during the previous weekend, according to CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward.

The festival was scheduled to start Thursday and run through Sunday at the festival grounds in Manchester.

Read More