(CNN) An oil spill that originated from Syria's largest refinery is growing and spreading across the Mediterranean Sea, and could reach the island of Cyprus by Wednesday, Cypriot authorities have said.

Syrian officials said last week that a tank filled with 15,000 tons of fuel had been leaking since August 23 at a thermal power plant on the Syrian coastal city of Baniyas. They said they had been able to bring it under control.

Satellite imagery analysis by Orbital EOS now indicates that the oil spill was larger than originally thought, covering around 800 square kilometres (309 square miles) -- an area around the same size as New York City. The company told CNN Tuesday evening that the oil slick was around 7 kilometers (4 miles) from the Cypriot coast.

The Cypriot Department of Fisheries and Marine research said that, based on a simulation of the oil spill's movements and meteorological data, the slick could reach the Apostlos Andreas Cape "in the next 24 hours." The department posted the statement at around 11am local time (4 a.m. ET) on Tuesday.

It also said it would be willing to assist in tackling the spill.

