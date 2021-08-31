CNN —

American Express has become synonymous with premium lounges thanks to its Centurion Lounge network, now spread across dozens of airports around the world. But airports aren’t the only places you can find a high-end Amex lounge. During the US Open — currently underway through Sept. 10 in New York City — the issuer has opened two lounges and an outdoor patio exclusively for its card members.

Depending on which Amex card you have, you may be able to get into all of these spots or just some of them, but there’s something for everyone with any type of American Express card. Just keep in mind that to access any of these Amex spaces, you’ll also need tickets to the US Open itself, as everything is located inside the tournament’s entry gates.

Food, drinks and perks at the US Open Centurion Suite

The jewel is The Centurion Suite, which is located on the second floor of Louis Armstrong Stadium at the National Tennis Center in Queens, where the US Open is held annually. This lounge is reserved exclusively for those with The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, along with the invitation-only Amex Centurion cards.

The Amex Centurion Suite at the US Open offers many of the same features that card members are accustomed to finding at a regular Centurion Lounge, but with a much smaller footprint. Because space is limited, you’ll only be able to spend an hour inside the lounge, and reservations are required. Spots are available from 12 pm to 7 pm each day of the tournament, and card members can book through Resy.

When you arrive at your appointed time and check in at the Member Services desk (don’t forget to have your Platinum or Centurion card with you), you’ll be escorted to seats that are exclusively yours during your time in the lounge. As you’d expect, the lounge is well air conditioned, so it’s a great spot to get out of the heat.

But while you’re resting, you’ll be able to take advantage of the lounge’s complimentary food and beverage offerings. You’ll find small plates designed by Ignacio Mattos and Cédric Vongerichten, who are the executive chefs of the Amex Centurion Lounges at New York’s JFK and LaGuardia airports. Meanwhile, the lounge’s cocktails were developed by Centurion Lounge mixologist Jim Meehan, and are available along with a selection of domestic and imported beers and wine.

Getty Images Grab a drink from the bar at the Amex Centurion Suite at the US Open.

Note that unlike a standard Centurion Lounge, complimentary drinks at the US Open Centurion Suite aren’t unlimited. You’ll get one drink ticket when you first check in at the lounge — any drinks beyond that will require pulling out your wallet.

All lounge guests are given a Centurion Lounge-branded portable USB phone charger to use in the lounge — and take with them when they leave — along with a small can of Play Body Mousse SPF 50 sunscreen, which will definitely come in handy when you’re sitting out in the sun watching matches. And if you need additional juice for your electronic device, the lounge has a set of phone “cubbies” with power cables ready to come to the rescue.

Finally, don’t forget to check out the Suite’s small speakeasy. Modeled after the 1850 Speakeasy at the JFK Centurion Lounge, inside its decorated walls you’ll find a bartender ready to shake up the Smooth Patch, a signature cocktail with champagne, angostura bitters, sugar and lemon.

Other places to relax at the US Open with Amex cards

Getty Images You don't need a pricey Amex Platinum card to gain entry into the separate Card Member Lounge at the US Open.

If you don’t have an Amex Platinum card, you’re not out of luck. There are two other spots set aside for American Express card members, so you’ll still have options.

First, the Card Member Lounge is now also in Louis Armstrong Stadium and open to all American Express card members, along with up to two guests. Entry is free, but demand is high, so you may have to wait a while to get in. This lounge doesn’t have any complimentary food or drinks, but beverages are available at a cash bar, and include the US Open’s signature cocktail, the frozen Honey Deuce.

Along with comfortable sofas and chairs positioned near TV monitors that show the action happening on courts around the tournament, the lounge features a vending machine with Amex’s popular complimentary portable radios, which can be used to listen to ESPN’s play-by-play coverage of the US Open. Just tap your Amex card on the machine’s touch screen to get one, though remember you can only get one radio per card.

And if the weather is good and you’d rather sit outside, American Express has introduced a new third lounge experience this year — the Amex Patio. Located near Court 17, the Amex Patio is an open-air space with table and chairs, misting fans and refreshments for sale. It’s a great choice if you’re just looking for a place to sit for a while after roaming the tournament’s courts all day.

Getty Images The Amex Patio is a perfect spot when the weather is good and you just need a quick rest.

Make sure to enroll your Amex card for US Open discounts

When you check in to any of these Amex lounges, make sure to ask the agent to enroll your card in the US Open $20 back offer. Once enrolled, you’ll get a one-time $20 statement credit when you spend $100 with your enrolled card in one or more purchases at participating merchants around the site, which includes merchants that accept American Express Cards at the US Open but excludes US Open Event Cards, parking vendors, merchants that accept charitable donations and premium suites and banquets.

Amex authorized user cards are also eligible for this offer, but all card members have to be physically at the US Open to enroll — you can’t do it online ahead of time. However, if you aren’t near one of the three Amex lounges, you can also enroll at one of the American Express radio distribution booths around the site, any guest info booth or the American Express exhibit in South Plaza.

