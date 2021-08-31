CNN —

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

This month saw readers buying products to soak up warm summer nights while they still can, declutter their home offices and finally stop losing their keys. From grill brushes to pocket-sized chargers, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in August.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control ($29.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control

The Chamberlain myQ lets you turn nearly any garage door into a smart door, which you can then control remotely using just your phone. At around $30, our reviewer deemed it a “no brainer” addition to your home.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable ($12.74; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable

Our favorite lightning cable of 2021 is a durable, affordable model from the trusted brand Anker.

Honeywell Quietset Whole Room Tower Fan ($64.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Honeywell Quietset Whole Room Tower Fan

Sturdy, quiet and well-priced, the Honeywell Quietset is everything you could want in a fan. It’s also our pick for the best cooling fan of the year.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($18.65; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths

Readers continue to love these eco-friendly alternatives to paper towels, which absorb messes just as well as their disposable counterparts but can be reused again and again. Read our review here.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirTag

Apple’s AirTag tracking device is a must-have for any iPhone users prone to losing their keys, wallets or other small items. With the new school year starting, the AirTag also makes a great gift for students.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($9.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Rest easy with Mavogel’s bestselling eye mask, praised by our reviewer for its comfortable fit and fantastic light-blocking abilities.

Command Broom and Mop Grippers ($12.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Command Broom and Mop Grippers

Keep clutter at bay with these ingenious grippers, which let you turn any wall into vertical broom and mop storage. They’re just one of our favorite ways to organize your home.

Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer ($49; amazon.com)

Amazon Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Braun makes the best thermometer you can buy, thanks to its ease of use and consistent measurements.

Anker Nano II 65W USB C Charger ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Nano II 65W USB C Charger

We love Anker’s small-but-mighty charger, which fits in your pocket yet packs enough punch to charge full-size laptops. If you need less power, the Nano also comes in a 30W model ($33.99; amazon.com) as well as a model specifically designed to quick-charge the iPhone 12 ($16.99; amazon.com).

Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper ($19.94; amazon.com)

Amazon Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper

Grilling season is far from over, meaning you can still get plenty of use from this bristle-free grill cleaner. No bristles means there’s no risk of any nylon or wire pieces breaking off in the cleaning process. Learn more about our favorite grill brushes, and check out our guide to cleaning your grill here.

Drill Brush Power Scrubbers ($14.95, originally $18.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Drill Brush Power Scrubbers

Pop one of these power scrubbers onto any compatible cordless drill to deep clean tubs, sinks, baseboards and more — without the elbow grease.

’The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook’ by Serena Ball & Deanna Segrave-Daly (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook' by Serena Ball & Deanna Segrave-Daly

Looking to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor? This cookbook is filled with tips and easy recipes to help you master the Mediterranean diet.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

It’s easy to turn your bathroom into your own personal spa: Just put one of these aromatherapy fizzies in the corner of your shower, turn on the hot water to release its fragrant steam and then breathe deep.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($119, originally $159; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirPods with Charging Case

If you want a great pair of wireless earbuds but don’t want to shell out for the AirPods Pro, Apple’s original model remains a very worthy investment.

Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro

That said, the AirPods Pro remain the gold standard in true wireless earbuds for Apple users — and are $50 cheaper than usual on Amazon right now.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($11.95, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light

Oyoco’s popular patio light features multiple brightness modes and runs off AA batteries, making it a great addition to everything from camping trips to hangouts on the porch. Check out more of our favorite Amazon outdoor furniture picks here.

Cable Clips Cord Organizer, 6-Pack ($6.96; amazon.com)

Amazon Cable Clips Cord Organizer, 6-Pack

Keep your home office clutter-free with these adhesive cord clips, which boast more than 11,000 5-star ratings. (Be sure to check out more ways to organize your home here.)

Kona BBQ Grill Brush ($19.95, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kona BBQ Grill Brush

Kona makes another excellent grill brush option and is a must have for barbeque aficionados.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Always have smooth, rich cold brew on hand with Primula’s easy-to-use carafe system. All it takes are some coffee grounds, water and time to brew perfect iced coffee at home.

Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener ($17.75, originally $28.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener

Ozeri makes the best electric corkscrew around and lets you uncork your favorite vintage at the touch of a button.