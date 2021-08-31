CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our runner-up for best alarm clock, a discounted Kindle Paperwhite and savings on Onsen waffle-weave towels. All that and more below.

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($16.14, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, back down to its all-time low price. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Macy’s is marking down more than 100,000 items for Labor Day — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 60% starting today. Select clearance kids’ and baby clothing are an additional 20% off, while select clearance clothing, accessories and jewelry are an extra 15% off. The sale lasts until Sept. 6, so hurry over to the site before the best deals are gone.

Onsen Onsen

The internet-famous towel brand that makes some of the most lightweight and absorbent bath time linens around is having a sitewide sale for Labor Day. Right now you’ll get 20% off sitewide when you use the code LABOR, which includes sets, individual towels, robes and more. When we tried Onsen towels, we found them to be serious shower game changers, and we know you’ll love them too. Just be sure to act quickly — sales for this brand are rare, and 20% off is a great deal!

23andMe DNA Testing Kits (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

23andMe DNA Testing Kits

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a few 23andMe DNA Testing Kits are as low as $79.99 at Amazon. Depending on which test you choose, not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Kindle Paperwhite (starting at $70.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Kindle Paperwhite

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, on sale for as low as $70.99, down from its usual $129.99 price tag — its lowest price ever. This Kindle model is the thinnest and lightest of the devices and features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper — plus, it’s got adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible. It’s also available in Plum, Sage and Twilight Blue.

Not to mention it’s waterproof, so you can read in the tub or poolside without worry. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you can have thousands of titles on hand at all times. You can read more about the Kindle Paperwhite, our favorite budget e-reader, here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds ($114.99 with code CNNBPRO, originally $299.99; dailysteals.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at Daily Steals. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $114.99 when you use code CNNBPRO. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook ($31.45, originally $37; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag the Fusion (and pen!) for just $31.45, down from $37.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

REI

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer’s Labor Day sale is offering up to 30% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: Save up to 30% on Co-op jackets and apparel, save up to 25% on camping gear and take up to 20% off footwear from brands like Merrell and Altra — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Refurbished Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($339.99 with code CNNDYSON, originally $699.99; dailysteals.com)

Dyson Refurbished Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Daily Steals is exclusively marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum to $339.99 for Underscored readers with code CNNDYSON — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type.

Loftie Clock ($119.20, originally $149; byloftie.com)

Loftie Loftie

Loftie is here to replace your smartphone as your alarm clock. Snag the sleek, smart device in white for 20% off when you use code LABORDAY at checkout. Not only does it wake you up and wind you down with tons of soothing sounds, it also features wellness content like built-in meditations, white noise capabilities, a night light and more snooze-worthy (in a good way!) features. Read more in our full review here.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Labor Day has arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s storewide savings event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary to usher in a new season, including storage and organization, select appliances, paint, furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

BaubleBar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its End of Season Sale, with all sale items an extra 20% off, meaning some styles are starting at just $10. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation at Eight Sleep’s early access Labor Day Sale. You can nab $150 off the Pod mattress, $75 off the Pod Pro Cover, plus 20% off all accessories with your Pod or Pod Pro Cover purchase. Essentially, it’s the sale of your dreams.

Puma

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 800 styles at the brand’s Back to School Sale. Use the code BTS25 to score an extra 25% off on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Labor Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Vitamix One ($199.95, originally $249.95; vitamix.com and amazon.com)

Vitamix Vitamix One

Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix. Right now the top-rated brand is taking $50 off the Vitamix One, bringing the price down to just $199.95. This powerful yet slim model is designed to easily transform fibrous fruits and veggies into beautifully smooth smoothies, dressings, dips, sauces, purées and frozen desserts — all with just the turn of a dial. The deals start today and last through Sept. 12, but you should still shop soon in order to snag the One before it sells out.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and more at Allswell’s Labor Day Sale. Code LABORDAY2021 will snag you 15% off mattresses and 25% off everything else. Meanwhile, Underscored readers can use code CNN20 to take 20% off Allswell’s Luxe and Brick mattresses — a soft and firm option, respectively, so there’s something for every type of sleeper — now through Sept. 6. They’re guaranteed to give you the sweetest of dreams this summer.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave, Nova or Original mattresses, including the Hybrid and Snow versions, along with 15% off pillows and sheets, and 10% off everything else when you use the code SLEEP21. That’s basically an upgrade for your entire bedroom setup — but don’t hesitate, because this Labor Day promotion will be over before you know it.

Stasher Bags

Stasher Stasher Bags

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher, now 20% off sitewide. Stasher bags are the world’s first reusable bag with a patented Pinch-Loc seal made from food-grade nontoxic platinum silicone and containing no BPA, no PVC and no latex. Thus, they’re safe to use in freezers, microwaves, boiling water and ovens up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher.

The sale includes bags in several colors and sizes, including half gallon, sandwich and snack — not to mention a few handy packs. Prices start at just $6.39, so be sure to bag your preferred bags before they sell out.

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Labor Day Sale, which is already underway at the brand. Starting today through Sept. 6, you can take 15% off sitewide, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

