CNN —

After more than a year of working from home, many offices are beginning to reopen. While the thought of getting back to business in-person may be exciting, having to part ways with your beloved sweatpants, cute loungewear sets, and dare we say it — daytime pajamas — might not be. If you’re planning on heading back into the office and are in need of some more workplace-appropriate attire, we’ve got you covered.

Enter: Loft. Known for its affordable clothing and accessories, Loft is full of office-friendly styles that are perfect for adding to any wardrobe, at any budget. To make things even easier, it even has an entire section dedicated to work clothes, which includes plenty of top-rated dresses, trousers, blouses, skirts and accessories.

Because we know the transition from loungewear to workwear may be a bit daunting, we picked out 20 top-rated styles from Loft — each with four star ratings and above — to help you build a work wardrobe with pieces that are not only stylish and affordable, but so comfortable they may just give your sweats a run for their money.

Ribbed Open Cardigan ($59.50; loft.com)

Loft Ribbed Open Cardigan

If the temperature in your office tends to be on the chilly side, a comfy cardigan is a must-have. Opt for this longline open-front ribbed version that looks great layered over a dress, blouse or T-shirt.

Striped Pull On Slit Skirt ($69.50; loft.com)

Loft Striped Pull On Slit Skirt

Available in regular and petite sizing, this striped knit midi skirt is just as comfortable as it is stylish.

Striped Pleated Puff Sleeve Top ($54.50; loft.com)

Loft Striped Pleated Puff Top

Looking for the office-appropriate version of a classic striped T-shirt? This is it. With pleated puff sleeves this striped top is a little fancier than your average tee, but just as easy to wear with everything from skirts to trousers. It’s also available in both regular and petite sizes.

Pintucked Tapered Pants in Crepe ($69.50; loft.com)

Loft Pintucked Tapered Pants

Comfortable, sleek, professional and available in regular, petite and tall sizes? These tapered crepe pants check all of these boxes and are sure to become your new go-to for the office.

Slingback Leather Clogs ($128; loft.com)

Loft Slingback Leather Clogs

Step into the season in major style with these slingback leather clogs. Available in black, taupe, tan and brown they’re a great (and comfy) alternative to pumps or high heels.

Clip Pleated Collar Blouse ($69.50; loft.com)

Loft Clip Pleated Collar Blouse

Dress up a pair of trousers or jeans for the office with this polished blouse that’s complete with voluminous sleeves, a standing pleated collar and a gorgeous woven dot print.

High Rise Straight Crop Jeans In Staple Mid Indigo Wash ($79.50; loft.com)

Loft High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

Speaking of jeans, this pair of vintage-inspired High Rise Straight Crop jeans are perfect for a casual office look if your workplace is denim-friendly. With a high-rise silhouette that’s fitted through the hips and thighs and a straight leg, they’re completely on-trend.

Layered Delicate Chain Necklace ($34.50; loft.com)

Loft Layered Delicate Chain Necklace

Add a dainty and modern touch to any outfit with this tangle-free layered chain necklace.

Plus Striped Ribbed Modern Turtleneck Top ($24.99, originally $29.50; loft.com)

Loft LOFT Plus Striped Ribbed Modern Turtleneck Top

A soft and cozy striped turtleneck top is a versatile closet staple. Wear it alone or layered for seasons to come.

Curvy Side Zip Kick Crop Pants (starting at $69.99; loft.com)

Loft Curvy Side Zip Kick Crop Pants

Show off your favorite shoes with this sleek and flattering pair of kick crop pants that are skinny and fitted throughout with a small flare at the ankle. Available in curvy, regular, petite, tall and plus sizes, these pants really are the ultimate wardrobe workhorse.

Striped Dolman Pocket Shirtdress ($89.50; loft.com)

Loft Striped Dolman Pocket Shirtdress

A sleek shirtdress is a quintessential office piece. We especially love this one that’s available in regular and petite sizing, and it’s equipped with pockets.

Linen Blend Boyfriend Blazer ($140; loft.com)

Loft Linen Blend Boyfriend Blazer

Is there anything more appropriate or on-trend for a back-to-the-office look than a chic boyfriend blazer? Available in regular, tall and petite sizes, this linen-blend style is perfect for dressing up jeans, layering over a dress or pairing with a button down shirt and trousers for a stylishly professional look.

Leopard Print Sweatshirt Pocket Dress ($69.50; loft.com)

Loft Leopard Print Sweatshirt Pocket Dress

Who says you have to completely sacrifice your sweats when heading back to the office? This leopard-printed shift dress is made from a super-soft sweatshirt material that you’ll want to live in. It’s available in regular and petite sizes.

Embroidered Pleated Collar Blouse ($69.50; loft.com)

Loft Embroidered Pleated Collar Blouse

Swap your classic white button down blouse with this embroidered style for an instant wardrobe upgrade. Plus, it’s available in regular and petite sizes.

Ikat Jacquard Mini Skirt ($69.50; loft.com)

Loft Ikat Jacquard Mini Skirt

If you like wearing a pop of color to the office then you’ll love this Ikat Jacquard Mini Skirt. Available in regular, petite and tall sizes, the bold print and shift silhouette make it perfect for wearing with a crisp white blouse (like the one above) or a chunky cardigan come fall.

Beaded Chain Drop Earring Set ($34.50; loft.com)

Loft Beaded Chain Drop Earring Set

Mix and match these beaded chain drop earrings to add a bit of sparkle to any ensemble.

Petite Puff Sleeve Mixed Media Tee ($49.50; loft.com)

Loft Puff Sleeve Mix Media Tee

The puff sleeves on this henley top are a fun and fashionable detail that are sure to make a statement, no matter what you pair it with.

Garden Pull On Midi Skirt ($89.50; loft.com)

Loft Garden Pull On Midi Skirt

Available in regular, petite and tall sizes, this floral printed midi skirt can be worn now with sandals and a tank top and later with boots and a chunky sweater.

Eyelash Tie Waist Midi Dress ($79.50; loft.com)

Loft Eyelash Tie Waist Midi Dress

A knit mididress will take you back to the office from now through fall with ease. We especially love the flattering tie-waist detail.

Striped Shoulder Button Sweater ($69.50; loft.com)

Loft Striped Shoulder Button Sweater

A nautical striped sweater with button details on the shoulder is a timeless addition to any work-friendly wardrobe.

Tall Curvy Straight Pants In Stretch Double Weave ($69.50; loft.com)

Loft Tall Curvy Straight Pants In Stretch Double Weave

You can’t go wrong with a straight leg trouser for the office and these tall curvy pants in a comfy stretch double weave fabric hug in all the right places. The best part? They will go with anything you already have in your closet.