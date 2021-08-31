(CNN) The Australian state of Victoria has extended its lockdown for another three weeks after tough restrictions failed to lower the number of daily new coronavirus cases.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says restrictions will only ease when 70% of eligible residents receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

That's expected to happen on or around September 23. So far, 56% of people aged 16 and above have received their first dose.

"What we must do is suppress case numbers sufficiently to buy us time to get people vaccinated. What that means is that we can't ease restrictions today in any profound way," Andrews said.

"We are in for a difficult time, a challenging time over these coming weeks."

