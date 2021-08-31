Hostages strapped to getaway cars as robbers target banks in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN) A gang of armed robbers in Brazil carried out a series of deadly bank heists using human shields strapped to their getaway cars on Monday.

The attackers targeted banks in the small city of Aracatuba in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo early Monday.

In a bid to distract law enforcement, the robbers positioned bombs all over the city. One man was seriously injured when the devices were detonated, losing both his feet, according to police.

During the confusion the heavily armed robbers held up three banks, taking hostages in the process.

The hostages were then tied to the roofs and hoods of 10 cars to act as human shields, police said.

