Tropical Storm Kate develops in the Atlantic

(CNN) Tropical Depression Ten has strengthened and has been given the name Tropical Storm Kate, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

Kate is located in the central Atlantic Ocean and forecast to move north without threatening any land areas. Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 45 mph with higher gusts.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida had weakened to a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi by early Monday.

The storm will still pose a major threat for more flooding not just in the deep South but also into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys as it crawls north over the next few days.