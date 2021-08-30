Marine Rylee McCollum, 20, died in the Kabul blast weeks before the birth of his child, family says

(CNN) Rylee McCollum's family in Wyoming wasn't surprised in the least when he enlisted in the Marines after high school.

"He wanted to be a Marine his whole life and carried around his rifle in his diapers and cowboy boots," his sister, Roice McCollum, said in a statement. "He was determined to be in infantry and this was his first deployment."

Her 20-year-old brother was among 13 US service members killed Thursday in a suicide bombing during the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. At least 20 US Marines were wounded, and more than 170 other people were killed.

McCollum, a lance corporal, had just been sent to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation and was manning the checkpoint when the explosion occurred, she said.

Rylee McCollum's wife is scheduled to give birth in the coming weeks.

"Rylee was an amazing, man with a passion for the Marines. He was a son, a brother, a husband and a father with a baby due in just 3 weeks," his sister said.