Hurricane Ida destroyed a historic building that was a second home to jazz great Louis Armstrong

(CNN) A piece of New Orleans' jazz history is now a pile of rubble.

When Hurricane Ida hit the city Sunday , the storm knocked out power, flattened homes and turned streets into rivers. It also destroyed an old brick building downtown on South Rampart Street, just a few blocks from the French Quarter.

The building hadn't looked like much in recent years. It sat empty, marred by graffiti and surrounded by vacant lots.

But it played a key role in the city's history. In the early 1900s, it became a second home to Louis Armstrong -- its tenants even helped launch his musical career -- long before he became a jazz icon.

Back then the building housed the Karnofsky Tailor Shop, run by a family of Jewish immigrants from eastern Europe. As a young boy Armstrong started hanging out with the Karnofskys' five sons and was given a job riding on the family's coal and junk wagon, blowing a "tin horn" to alert potential customers.