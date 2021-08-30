Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win Paralympic gold

(CNN) Indian athlete Avani Lekhara became the first woman from her country to ever win a Paralympic Games gold, after scoring 249.6 in the women's 10m air rifle standing final at Tokyo on Monday.

The 19-year-old Lekhara broke the Paralympic record and equaled the world record with her victory -- beating defending champion Zhang Cuiping of China and Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik, who won silver and bronze respectively.

Competing at her first Games, Lekhara is also India's first Olympian or Paralympian to win a gold medal in shooting, bringing her country's Tokyo medal count to five.

Lekhara said she was able to remain calm throughout the event, using her unwavering focus to complete the task at hand.

Lekhara was competing at her first Games, where she broke the Paralympic record and equaled the world record with her victory, and also clinched India's first gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

"I was just saying one thing, that I have to take one shot at a time. There's nothing else that matters now, just take one shot at a time and just finish it," she said

Read More