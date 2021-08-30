Holly Thomas is a writer and editor based in London. She tweets @HolstaT . The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Generation Z -- generally defined as people born between 1997 and 2012 -- is having a nostalgic moment. They're obsessed with the early 2000s. Take a scroll through their regular digital haunts -- platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and the shopping app Depop. They're peppered with hashtags like #Y2K -- a fond callback dissociated from the feared global tech disaster millennials and older will recall -- #2000s and #noughties.

Nostalgia for a cultural milieu you might only have fuzzy memories of at best is an understandable inclination. Romanticizing the noughties seems to play into Gen Z's reasonable desire for something recognizable, and less overwhelming than the grim (almost) post-pandemic, burning planet reality they're facing. Their demographic has known almost nothing but turmoil. Whether they were conscious of the Great Recession or not, you can bet their parents were. Social media mushroomed throughout their childhoods, and the young have been consistently the most likely to use it. For as long as they can remember, Gen Z's brains have been flooded with a volume of information incomprehensible to those born even a decade earlier. They are hyper-aware, and that awareness percolates through every facet of their lives.

Where millennials haphazardly caked-on foundation in their youth, Gen Z had YouTube tutorials on how to contour. While millennial kids might have caught the news on TV before or after school, Gen Z has had access to constant updates since most of them could read. One of the biggest stories of their lives so far was characterized as a hashtag -- #MeToo. It's no wonder they're looking for distractions.

"There's something about reading a book," muses Emma Chamberlain, a YouTuber The Atlantic described in 2019 as the "most important today," with 10.5 million followers . "If it's kind of like, based around history ... that can be very grounding," she continued. This advice is from Emma's video from April this year, titled "Reading makes you hot." Chamberlain was born in 2001. As she explained , she'd barely read for pleasure until she was 19 years old. But now, reading is as much about coping with social media, as it is an end in itself. " When you go on the phone or on social media (after reading) you see right through it ... because your brain when you're reading is more conditioned to put things into perspective."

Marketing to Gen Z'ers involves a complex interplay between social responsibility and nostalgic messaging. Their ambition and social conscience (read: Greta Thunberg and Co.) fuels their desire for a better world, but they're also drawn to the comfort of what looks like a simpler time. "Growing up on the internet, everything's kind of fake. Everything looks better than it is," Chamberlain told Brown University students during a fashion week interview.

The thing is, Gen Z'ers are also making Y2K look better than it did. As a millennial who grew up during the noughties, I both envy and admire Gen Z'ers capacity to idealize those years. It's unfair that they're managing to make bucket hats and aggressive brand logos look anything besides tragic, but commendable that they're paying a ton more mind to where they're sourcing their clothes than we did.

And while it's lovely for the Gen Z cohort to think of Jen and Ben reuniting, and to look back indulgently on Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan partying, they weren't there for the horror show of celebrity culture at the time. They didn't see the grotesque paparazzi harassment and brutal media coverage -- remember, Bennifer cited "excessive media attention" as a key component in their 2003 breakup -- and the crushing misogyny

Worse was the way in which these representations were so often fed back to us as groundbreaking -- even empowering. We were supposed to be satisfied that one non-rail-thin woman with a sense of self had become a mainstream darling, even though women were still hugely underrepresented on-screen (and Bridget Jones was also obsessed with marriage and her weight), and that queer characters were finally acceptable in any capacity on TV. To ask for more -- or to point out the almost blanket Whiteness of shows like "Will and Grace" -- as well as "Friends," "The O.C.," and the vast majority of movies to boot -- would be considered nitpicking, spoiling the comedic fun.

I wish I'd lived in the Y2K Gen Z imagine. One where people have a social conscience and good fashion sense, where no one's sexuality was a joke, and where celeb culture was just a fun merry-go-round of amazing gossip, with no social media fishbowl. But staring down another savage year, I can't begrudge their more joyous, aesthetic twist on it. They're going to have to save the world soon. Let them have whatever they need to soften the blow.