(CNN)Patrick Cantlay held his nerve to outlast Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday.
The American made a number of clutch putts in a nail-biting six-hole sudden-death playoff against DeChambeau to win his third event of the year.
Composed and considered throughout the tournament, a large smile broke across his face after he holed a 17-foot putt on the final green to settle the tie.
Cantlay's ability to stay calm amid a raucous atmosphere has earned him the nickname "Patty Ice."
"I got it all week. There was maybe one or two guys that followed me around maybe all four days, and just every hole, screaming it," Cantlay said when asked if he heard people shouting his nickname.
"These were some of the most supportive, loudest fans I've ever experienced."
He added: "I'm as focused as I can be on every single shot, and I try not to let my mind get past the moment that I'm in, and maybe that's why I come across a little sedated out there.
"But I'm locked in, and I'm as focused as I can be. Then I kind of let the chips fall where they do."
In addition to zoning out the fans, Cantlay also had to cope with the big-hitting DeChambeau who once again showed his prowess with the driver.
But it was Cantlay's short game that made the headlines, after he made 537 feet and five inches worth of putts over the four rounds.
Cantlay goes into next week's Tour Championship in first place in the FedEx Cup, and the 29-year-old is looking forward to getting back to action.
"I'll be trying to reset and play the golf tournament like any other golf tournament, just trying to put a bunch of rounds in the 60s on the board. It's a really good golf course. It's usually in fantastic shape," he said.
"I haven't played that well there in the past, that's true, but it's a golf course I like. I like the visuals out there, and I'm looking forward to having a better result this year."