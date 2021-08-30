Fall is so much more than a season; it’s a mood. Yes, that includes scented candles, pumpkin spice lattes and cuddling underneath your favorite blanket while you sit in front of the TV — but the right wardrobe allows you to take all of that coziness with you every time you leave the house. Luckily, this September, the Gap is adding onto its already huge selection of fall fashion essentials.
You’ll find autumn-inspired colors like terracotta and creamy off-white (which are sure to get you hyped for the season), but it’s not just about looks; it’s also about practicality. Opt for thinner, layering-friendly fabrics as summer tapers off, or jump right into plush, thick materials that keep you extra warm once the leaves are on the ground.
The Gap is also working harder than ever to prioritize sustainability with less waste, lower emissions, better materials and more support for workers. Combine all of that with creative, stylish designs and inclusive sizing (plus size, petite and tall), and it’s no wonder some of these items already have thousands of reviews.
All throughout the month of September, there will be new additions to the fall collection — not to mention promos that help you save on them, so keep an eye out. In the meantime, here are a few of the best fashion staples for your autumn wardrobe.
Modern Crewneck T-Shirt ($19; gap.com)
This long-sleeve crewneck is perfect for fall. It’s warm and soft (thanks to its supima-cotton-modal blend) but still thin enough for layering underneath a sweater or flannel. Get it in 10 different colors and several sizes — and you can even opt for tall and petite lengths too. Basically, it’s easy to see why it’s earned more than 1,000 5-star ratings.
Cable Knit Cardigan ($59; gap.com)
Can you possibly get any cozier than this cable knit cardigan? Offered in four fall-friendly colors (olive green, true black, tan camel and slick rock beige), it’s made from 100% cotton and features a slouchy, layerable silhouette. Oh, and it’s got pockets too!
Cable Knit Sweater ($59; gap.com)
The V-shaped neckline transitions into a classy cable knit pattern that goes down the center of your torso, and the 100% cotton material is soft and comfy. Needless to say, this sweater is a must for lounging around the house on a cold day — but when it’s time for apple-picking or a farm-to-table restaurant, it’s easy to dress up with jeans and boots.
Sherpa Jacket ($128; gap.com)
Fair warning: Once you put this Sherpa jacket on your body, you’ll probably want to live in it. Its texture is soft and fluffy, and its oversized hood and fitted cuffs add to the warm-hug feel. Since it’s made from 30% recycled polyester, it results in less waste in the world, so you can feel even better about your purchase.
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Puffer Vest ($128; gap.com)
This recycled heavyweight puffer vest is the ultimate layering piece. Whether you get it in black, beige or light pink, it adds warmth and style to any fall outfit with its shiny exterior and water-resistant, down-mimicking Primaloft insulation. Other noteworthy features include a hooded neckline, a zipper closure and front-slant pockets.
GapFit Recycled Runaround Joggers ($35; gap.com)
Offered in seven different colors and countless sizes, these GapFit runaround joggers are as practical as they are trendy. The recycled moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry during a workout, the four-way stretch moves with you, the drawstring ties ensure a secure fit and the soft interior keeps you comfy while lounging. They also have pockets and a tulip ankle hem. (If you love workout clothes, you can also shop by activity on the Gap’s website.)