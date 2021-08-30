In the past few years, we’ve all gained a newfound appreciation for comfort. While most of us have started to reincorporate movement and style back into our lives, that inner desire for nurturing and coziness still remains. That’s why, as fall rolls in, the fleeces from the FP Movement collection are at the top of our list.
In case you haven’t heard of it, FP Movement is a line of activewear, beyond-the-gym staples and supplements from Free People. It’s designed to honor self and spirit from the inside out, no matter how you prefer to move. But it’s not solely about the individual; this line also believes in the power of community, which is why 1% of all FP Movement purchases goes to its partner Girls Inc., a nonprofit that, through advocacy, inspires young girls to be strong, smart and bold.
When it comes to its activewear, all pieces are designed using signature technical fabrics that are performance-ready, designed for movement and undeniably comfortable. And while you can definitely find sweat-wicking basics for summer (like some cult-favorite FP Movement leggings), these fleece jackets are an absolute must-have as the weather turns cold.
Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket ($148; freepeople.com)
The FP Movement Hit The Slopes jacket has earned a 4.5-star rating from over 100 reviewers, who have called it “adorable,” “super warm,” “so soft” and the “fleece jacket you MUST have.” It’s sold in upward of 20 colors, and its noteworthy features include elastic cuffed sleeves, a snap-button closure and roomy zippered pockets.
Hit The Slopes Colorblock Jacket ($148; freepeople.com)
A few popular ‘90s trends are back in full force, and that includes colorblocked clothing. The Hit The Slopes colorblock jacket delivers on both trendy style and warm comfortability. Thanks to its button-up closures and oversized fit, it’s the ideal layering piece as fall transitions into winter.
Hit The Slopes Colorblock Pullover ($128; freepeople.com)
This quarter-button pullover offers the same cozy, practical features as FP Movement’s top sellers — but with some cool colorblocked detailing. You can get it in Victory Red or Haute Pink, and the slouchy fit and soft fleece fabric are both movement-friendly and ideal for cuddling up with a pumpkin spice coffee.
Printed Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket ($168; freepeople.com)
Looking to upgrade your wardrobe in one fell swoop? Pair this printed fleece with any outfit, from studio to streetwear, to incorporate color, pattern and style. It comes in florals, abstracts and animal prints in a huge range of shades, and one of many 5-star reviewers calls it “so versatile and unbelievably cute.”
Adventure Awaits Fleece ($168; freepeople.com)
The Adventure Awaits fleece is brand new this season, but it’s already racked up a few rave reviews: “This jacket is the best,” one buyer writes, while another says, “I love it so much that I just bought a second one.” It combines sporty, water-resistant nylon piecing with plush fleece. It’s also fully lined with jersey fabric and has pockets and a detachable hood to keep you extra warm.
Nantucket Fleece ($98; freepeople.com)
Pick an uplifting color and pull this half-zipper Nantucket fleece over anything to experience the comforts of home no matter where you are. It’s fluffy with a high neckline and an oversized fit, and it has a drawstring waist so you can customize the silhouette. The front pockets and branded sleeve detailing will ensure that it’s your go-to for both functionality and making a statement.