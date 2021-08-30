Summer is coming to a close, and while it may mean that it’s time to put away the beach bag and say farewell to pool days, it doesn’t mean you have to bid adieu to easy, breezy dressing. No matter what is on the horizon for you with the start of the new season, whether you have kids going back to school or you just want to mix things up, your transition from shorts and swimsuits to stylish, everyday fall essentials can be made seamlessly thanks to Athleta’s wide-range of fall apparel.
Athleta offers selections that are not only stylish but are also comfortable for everyday wear. Designed to transition from your workout to workday to the weekend, and offering everything from versatile pants to essential exercise tanks, the brand offers a huge selection of athletic wear that can easily be worn alone as everyday wear or paired with your work attire (don’t underestimate the power of a structured jogger!).
Not to mention, Athleta doesn’t compromise style for comfort — or vice versa. The brand is designed for and by women, and puts an emphasis on body inclusivity and pieces that empower. Whether you’re hitting the trails or trying to stay comfortable during your workday, it’s safe to say you’ll feel strong and supported in Athleta’s clothing.
Plus, with Athleta’s September savings event, there’s never been a better time to invest in a few pieces for your fall wardrobe.
If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration for your seasonal style shift, here are some of the Athleta pieces we have our eye on for the season ahead:
Brooklyn Ankle Pant ($89; athleta.gap.com)
Available in regular, tall and petite lengths, the Brooklyn Ankle Pant is a must-have piece for transitioning to the new season ahead. And thousands of reviewers agree — these pants are as comfortable as they are flattering. Made with a breathable, lightweight recycled material, these have just the right amount of stretch and structure, and feature four convenient pockets. If you’re looking to make a splash with your fall wardrobe, consider getting the pants in one of the more colorful options like Periwinkle or Dragonfruit Pink.
In Motion Tank ($49; athleta.gap.com)
Everyone needs a classic white tank for exercising in, and this one is perfect for heading to the gym during your lunch break or going for an after-work run. Open-hole stitchwork throughout ensures maximum breathability for all types of high-impact workouts, and a semi-fitted silhouette makes this top perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings or tucking into joggers for a casual look. You could even dress it up by wearing it with the Brooklyn Ankle Pant.
Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri ($89; athleta.gap.com)
Did you know that September is National Yoga Month? Well, what better way to celebrate than by donning a new pair of tights that are made for the studio? Buttery soft with a flattering and secure waistband, these capri-length leggings even feature two side pockets made to stash essentials. Plus, they’re sweat-wicking, which is a game changer whether you’re opting for hot yoga or not.
Solace Bra A-C ($49; athleta.gap.com)
Best for sizes A through C, the Solace bra offers all-day comfort whether you’re heading to yoga or Pilates, lounging at home or even sitting in the office. The low-cut neckline, bonded chest band and strappy back lie flat on the body and make this piece supportive enough for wearing to a low-impact workout yet still comfortable enough for everyday wear.