As many as 5 rockets were fired on Kabul airport, US official tells CNN

(CNN) As many as five rockets were fired at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday local time, a US official told CNN.

The C-RAM defense system installed at the airport engaged with the rockets, the official said. There are no reports of any casualties at this time.

C-RAM is an automated system that detects incoming attacks and uses a machine gun to destroy the incoming fire before it can hit its target. The system has been used in Iraq and Afghanistan to intercept and destroy incoming projectiles targeting US forces.

A general view of the area near Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, after two explosions took place on August 26.

Earlier Monday, Kabul residents said they had heard a blast in the early hours of the morning, though there was no clear indication of the kind of explosion or any official confirmation of the source of the blast.

This comes just days after two suicide bomb attacks at the airport that killed more than 170 people, including 13 American service members, on Thursday. At least 200 people were wounded.

