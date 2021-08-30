Afghan folk singer taken from his house and killed by the Taliban

(CNN) Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi was dragged from his home and killed by the Taliban in a restive mountain province north of Kabul on Friday, a local journalist told CNN, raising fears of a return to the militant group's harsh rule of 20 years ago -- including a clampdown on music.

His son, Jawad, told The Associated Press that the singer was "shot in the head" at the family's farm in the Andarab Valley in the northern Baghlan province.

"He was innocent, a singer who only was entertaining people," his son said. The AP was the first to report Fawad Andarabi's death.

CNN has not independently confirmed the circumstances surrounding the singer's killing, but Afghanistan's former Minister of Interior Massoud Andarabi, who is also from the district for which the family is named, spoke publicly about his death.

"Taliban's brutality continues in Andarab. Today they brutally killed folkloric singer, Fawad Andarabi who simply was bringing joy to this valley and its people. As he sang here "our beautiful valley ... land of our forefathers ..." will not submit to Taliban's brutality," he tweeted Saturday.

