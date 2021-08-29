New wildfire in California forces evacuations and grows to 1,200 acres in less than 6 hours

(CNN) As many in the southeastern United States brace for Hurricane Ida, across the country in California some San Diego County residents have been forced from their homes because of a new, fast-growing wildfire.

The Chaparral Fire burning southwest of Murrieta began around midday Saturday and had burned 1,200 acres with 0% containment as of Saturday night.

According to Cal Fire, the wildfire forced evacuations for people living "North of Tenaja Truck Trl, South of Calle Cielo, East of Calle Collado, and West of Calle Be Bietol" as well as prompting warnings for residents in an adjacent area bordering the Cleveland National Forest to "leave now."

There are 150 firefighters, 23 engine companies, two helicopters and four air tankers battling the blaze, which grew from a little more than 20 acres to 1,200 acres in less than six hours, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.