Powerful Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana today, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Officials warned residents in low-lying areas to evacuate before Ida's arrival, saying the expected storm surge is "unsurvivable." Here's where the hurricane is headed.

Monday

A 26-year-old farm worker found guilty of murdering university student Mollie Tibbetts will be sentenced Monday. Tibbetts, 20, went missing in July 2018 after a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, sparking an extensive search that drew national attention. Her body was found in a cornfield.



Tuesday

American troops are currently two days away from President Biden's deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan. Evacuation efforts in Kabul are entering the final stages and the Afghan capital is on high alert for possible terror attacks after a US strike against ISIS-K. The group's suicide bombing near Kabul airport killed s