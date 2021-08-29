(CNN) Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray says he hopes more tennis players decide to get a Covid-19 vaccine in order to keep the "wider public" safe.

The 34-year-old said he was happy he had got the vaccine but is aware not everyone on the tennis tour is as keen.

"Ultimately I guess the reason why all of us are getting vaccinated is to look out for the wider public," he told reporters on Saturday, ahead of the start of the US Open.

"We have a responsibility as players that are traveling across the world to look out for everyone else as well.

"I'm happy that I'm vaccinated. I'm hoping that more players choose to have it in the coming months."

Read More