Two die in Japan days after receiving Moderna shots suspended over contamination risk

Tokyo, Japan (CNN) Two people have died in Japan days after receiving doses from a batch of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines whose use was suspended Thursday following concerns over a contamination risk, the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Saturday.

A causal link between the vaccine and the deaths has not yet been established, according to the ministry and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, which distributes the Moderna vaccine in Japan.

Japan suspended the use of about 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine on August 26 as a precaution after foreign substances were found in some vials.

While inquiries are being conducted by the Japanese government and three pharmaceutical companies involved, no police investigation has been announced and there is no present indication of wrongdoing.

"Currently, no link has been confirmed between these deaths and the Moderna vaccine, but we believe it is important to carry out a formal probe to investigate the matter further," Takeda Pharmaceutical Company said in a statement released Saturday.

