Why Ida's storm surge potential should worry coastal communities

(CNN) When Ida makes landfall -- likely Sunday-- a dangerous storm surge of 10 to 15 feet is expected from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While many people focus on the wind speed of storms, the danger often comes from the water flowing in from the ocean.

Almost half of all deaths from tropical cyclones come from storm surge.

Privately, you may be wondering (and you wouldn't be alone): "What exactly is storm surge?"

"A storm surge is a rise in water level caused by a strong storm's wind pushing water on shore," said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. "The wind literally piles up the ocean water and pushes it on the land."

