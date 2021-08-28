Dartanian Stovall looks at a collapsed house in New Orleans on Monday, August 30. Stovall said he was renovating the house and was inside when the chimney collapsed Sunday and the rest of the structure followed. He managed to crawl to safety. "At least I'm alive," he said.
Michael DeMocker/USA Today Network

In pictures: Hurricane Ida lashes Gulf Coast

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Mon August 30, 2021

Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana with devastating force on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving more than 1 million customers without power as it flooded homes, ripped off roofs and trapped residents in dangerous rising waters.

The storm slowed after it made landfall around 1 p.m. ET near Port Fourchon, delivering catastrophic winds and torrential rains for hours.

Ida slammed into Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, tying with 2020's Hurricane Laura and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the strongest storm to ever hit the state.

Siblings watch men assess damage outside of a hotel Monday in Houma, Louisiana.
Adrees Latif/Reuters
Members of the Louisiana National Guard help with recovery efforts in New Orleans on Monday.
Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A downed tree lies on a house in New Orleans on Monday.
Michael DeMocker/USA Today Network
Severe damage to the historic Karnofsky shop in New Orleans is seen on Monday.
Devika Krishna Kumar/Reuters
Firefighters cut through downed trees on a road in Bourg, Louisiana, on Sunday, August 29.
Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images
Montegut Fire Chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg on Sunday.
Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images
Barges are seen docked on the Mississippi River as Hurricane Ida hits Destrehan, Louisiana, on Sunday.
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Kandaysha Harris wipes her face before continuing traveling through the storm Sunday in New Orleans.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet took this photo of Hurricane Ida on Sunday from the International Space Station.
Thomas Pesquet/ESA/NASA
People work inside the Federal Emergency Management Agency's headquarters in Washington, DC, on Sunday.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
A cyclist wears a face mask while biking through the rain and high winds on Canal Street in New Orleans on Sunday.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off a building in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Sunday.
Eric Gay/AP