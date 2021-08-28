Michael DeMocker/USA Today Network Dartanian Stovall looks at a collapsed house in New Orleans on Monday, August 30. Stovall said he was renovating the house and was inside when the chimney collapsed Sunday and the rest of the structure followed. He managed to crawl to safety. "At least I'm alive," he said. In pictures: Hurricane Ida lashes Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana with devastating force on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving more than 1 million customers without power as it flooded homes, ripped off roofs and trapped residents in dangerous rising waters.

The storm slowed after it made landfall around 1 p.m. ET near Port Fourchon, delivering catastrophic winds and torrential rains for hours.

Ida slammed into Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, tying with 2020's Hurricane Laura and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the strongest storm to ever hit the state.