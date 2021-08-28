In pictures: Hurricane Ida lashes Gulf Coast
Updated 10:53 AM ET, Mon August 30, 2021
Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana with devastating force on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving more than 1 million customers without power as it flooded homes, ripped off roofs and trapped residents in dangerous rising waters.
The storm slowed after it made landfall around 1 p.m. ET near Port Fourchon, delivering catastrophic winds and torrential rains for hours.
Ida slammed into Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, tying with 2020's Hurricane Laura and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the strongest storm to ever hit the state.