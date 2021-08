Watch CNN Films' "The Price of Freedom" on CNN TV without commercial interruption starting at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 29.

Washington (CNN) When Americans talk about guns, what's arguably most interesting isn't what we say about the devices themselves. It's what we betray about whose voices -- and lives -- matter when it comes to our country's virulent gun culture.

Recall the killing of Philando Castile, a 32-year-old Black man. In July 2016, two police officers pulled him over in a Saint Paul, Minnesota, suburb. When Castile, buckled into his seat, reached for his ID, he informed one of the officers, Jeronimo Yanez, that he had a gun -- one that he was legally permitted to carry. Presumably familiar with the horrors that the police tend to visit on Black Americans, Castile just wanted to ward off any trouble. But Yanez lost control , hitting Castile with five of the seven shots he fired. Castile died later that night.

Instead of hurrying to condemn the shooting, as it had done when police officers killed White gun owners, the National Rifle Association initially sought refuge in saying nothing.

As Emory University African American studies professor Carol Anderson writes in her new book, " The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America ," "The NRA broke its silence only after inordinate pressure from African American members led the gun manufacturers' lobby to issue a tepid statement that the Second Amendment was applicable 'regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation.' "

The NRA's perfunctory response to Castile's death shone a light on the way that race permeates the politics of gun control.