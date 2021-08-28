What you need to know about this weekend's March On for Voting Rights

(CNN) People across the United States are marching on Saturday to demand that Congress pass sweeping voting rights legislation and that state lawmakers halt efforts to enact bills that restrict voting access.

The "March On for Voting Rights" will host its flagship event in Washington DC, but marches will also take place in other major cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix and Houston.

Marchers in Washington will gather at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the historic 1963 civil rights march on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

Millions of people are expected to attend marches throughout the country, according to a press release from March On for Voting Rights organizers.

This will be the second consecutive year that organizers have commemorated the March on Washington with a renewed effort to fight for equality. The "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks Commitment March" in 2020 in Washington pushed for federal voting rights legislation and police reform, and came at the height of a racial reckoning sparked by George Floyd's death.