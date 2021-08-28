Southern fast food chain Bojangles to close for two Mondays to give staff a 'well-deserved break'

(CNN) Fast food restaurant chain Bojangles will close all stores for two Mondays to give staff a "well-deserved break" following the challenges the restaurant industry has been facing during the pandemic, the company said.

All company-owned stores will close August 30 and September 13 to allow 8,000 staff members and managers time off, the company said in a statement.

The restaurant chain, with locations throughout the Southeast, is taking this step in response to industry-wide labor shortages and "other stresses put on its employees who've worked hard through the pandemic," the company noted.

"We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year," Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said.

"From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we've asked, and they've delivered. But this hasn't been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment."

