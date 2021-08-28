Two Afghan athletes arrive from Kabul to Tokyo, International Paralympic Committee confirms

(CNN) Two Afghan athletes have arrived in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Village, following their safe evacuation from Afghanistan last weekend, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli left Afghanistan last weekend and spent a week training in Paris, before being transported to the Paralympic Village, according to the IPC statement.

In a video message last week, Khudadadi appealed to escape Kabul, and fulfill her dream of representing her country at the Paralympics.

Afghan Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi asking to be allowed to participate in the Tokyo Paralympics.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said Khudadadi and Rasouli's heartbreaking predicament spurred on several sporting, government and Paralympic groups to coordinate their withdrawal from Kabul, adding: "Our number one priority has and always will be the health and well-being of both athletes."

