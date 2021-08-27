Queen Elizabeth II will attend UN climate change talks in Glasgow

London (CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will attend a pivotal United Nations climate change conference Glasgow this fall, organizers said in a tweet Friday, giving a royal boost to the event.

The United Kingdom is hosting global leaders for the nearly two weeks of talks in the Scottish city from October 31 to November 12.

📢 NEWS: We are pleased to announce that Her Majesty The Queen will be attending #COP26.@RoyalFamily | #TogetherForOurPlanet pic.twitter.com/fIb7hhaMCK — COP26 (@COP26) August 27, 2021

The talks, known as COP26, will come on the heels of the G20 meeting in Rome and is expected to draw many of the group's leaders to open the negotiations.

The Queen attended G7 talks in Cornwall earlier this year, where climate was discussed.

The British government, which is organizing the talks, has insisted that COP26 will go ahead despite the challenges of international travel brought by the pandemic. COP26 would be one of the biggest in-person international events since the pandemic began.

