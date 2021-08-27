De Winton's golden mole : The moles create these burrows in the sand -- swimming underneath sand dunes with the help of an oily secretion that lubricates their fur and gives them a shine, which led to the name "golden" mole. Because they live underground, golden moles are completely blind, but can detect prey using advanced navigation abilities. Their habitat in South Africa is under threat from large-scale mining operations.

Photos: The 'most wanted' species rediscovered in the wild

Wallace's giant bee: This is one of the first images of a living Wallace's giant bee. It is the world's largest knowing living bee species -- approximately four times larger than a European honey bee (shown here as a composite for comparison). In 1858, British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace discovered the giant bee on his last day exploring Bacan, a tropical Indonesian island. He described the bee as "a large, black wasp-like insect, with immense jaws like a stag beetle." Despite its size, Wallace's giant bee was not seen again until 1981.