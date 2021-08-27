More than 34,000 Californians are under evacuation orders as state faces dangerous weather conditions for fire activity

The Caldor Fire burning east of Sacramento, California, prompted evacuations orders for more than 24,000 people in El Dorado County.
(CNN)Weather conditions in California for the next few days could be dangerous for fire activity, officials say, potentially making the state's wildfire season even more devastating.

And with a red flag warning in effect for northern California, fires in the region could present additional challenges for residents and those on the front lines of the blazes.
"With extreme fire conditions and unsettled weather in the forecast, residents throughout northern California, including in the wider region around Lake Tahoe, are reminded to listen closely to local authorities and begin preparations to evacuate," Bryan May, public information officer for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said in a video posted on Twitter.
    Northern California wildfires traveled up to 8 miles in a single day, Cal Fire says
    The Caldor Fire, which has been burning east of Sacramento for 12 days, "could spread rapidly into more populated communities," May said.
      If officials issue an evacuation warning, May added, then people should start preparing to leave and anticipate that an evacuation order will follow.
        "And if you feel like you or anyone in your family may need extra time to get out, don't wait. Leave when an evacuation warning is issued. An evacuation order means there's immediate threat: Get out now," May said.
        The red flag warning issued Thursday by state agency Cal Fire will be in effect Friday morning through Saturday in anticipation of critical fire weather.
          In the upcoming days, temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s, with winds moving at 10 to 20 mph and gusts between 25 and 35 mph, CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said.
          Humidity is expected to be low, Cal Fire said, which increases the risk of fire activity.
          A red flag warning is issued when imminent weather conditions may result in extreme fire behavior that will occur within 24 hours. Those conditions include low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels and/or the possibility of dry lightning strikes, according to Cal Fire.
          A firefighter watches a tree as the French Fire burns in the Sequoia National Forest near Wofford Heights, California, on Wednesday, August 25.
          A firefighter watches a tree as the French Fire burns in the Sequoia National Forest near Wofford Heights, California, on Wednesday, August 25.
          A firefighter tries to extinguish flames at a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, California, on August 25.
          A firefighter tries to extinguish flames at a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, California, on August 25.
          From left, Astrid Covarrubias, Jose Lamas and Maria Covarrubias walk through smoke after visiting their burned-out home in Lytle Creek on August 25.
          From left, Astrid Covarrubias, Jose Lamas and Maria Covarrubias walk through smoke after visiting their burned-out home in Lytle Creek on August 25.
          The French Fire continues to spread near Wofford Heights, California, on August 25.
          The French Fire continues to spread near Wofford Heights, California, on August 25.
          Firefighters are seen behind the flames of a backfire they were setting to battle the French Fire near Wofford Heights on Tuesday, August 24.
          Firefighters are seen behind the flames of a backfire they were setting to battle the French Fire near Wofford Heights on Tuesday, August 24.
          Crews battle California's Caldor Fire as it moves east toward Lake Tahoe on Monday, August 23.
          Crews battle California's Caldor Fire as it moves east toward Lake Tahoe on Monday, August 23.
          This aerial photo, taken on August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
          This aerial photo, taken on August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
          Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on August 18.
          Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on August 18.
          Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
          Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
          In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on August 17.
          In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on August 17.
          Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard's car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
          Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard's car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
          Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
          Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
          Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
          Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
          A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on August 15.
