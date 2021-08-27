More than 34,000 Californians are under evacuation orders as state faces dangerous weather conditions for fire activity

(CNN) Weather conditions in California for the next few days could be dangerous for fire activity, officials say, potentially making the state's wildfire season even more devastating.

And with a red flag warning in effect for northern California, fires in the region could present additional challenges for residents and those on the front lines of the blazes.

"With extreme fire conditions and unsettled weather in the forecast, residents throughout northern California, including in the wider region around Lake Tahoe, are reminded to listen closely to local authorities and begin preparations to evacuate," Bryan May, public information officer for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said in a video posted on Twitter

The Caldor Fire, which has been burning east of Sacramento for 12 days, "could spread rapidly into more populated communities," May said.

If officials issue an evacuation warning, May added, then people should start preparing to leave and anticipate that an evacuation order will follow.

