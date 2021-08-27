School board to pay $1.3 million in legal fees to ACLU in trans student case

(CNN) The school board in Gloucester County, Virginia, has agreed to pay the American Civil Liberties Union $1.3 million in legal fees for representing Gavin Grimm during a legal battle over transgender bathroom rights at school, the ACLU said in a news release.

The six-year lawsuit was the result of a "discriminatory restroom policy for transgender students" that "violates Title IX and the Constitution," the release said.

"Gavin simply wanted the same rights, dignity and respect as his classmates, yet the school board fought against him every step of the way," Eden Heilman, legal director of the Virginia ACLU, told CNN.

"This should serve as a warning to other schools in Virginia and across the nation: There is a high cost for discrimination against transgender students. There's a cost to the safety and well-being of our kids, and there's a cost to taxpayers when school boards break the law."

The school board issued this statement on Thursday: "The insurance provider for the Gloucester County School Board has addressed the Plaintiff's request for attorney fees and costs resulting from the Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board litigation. The School Board has no further comment on this matter."

