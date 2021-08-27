Houston reports first pediatric Covid-19 death in youth with no underlying conditions

(CNN) Health officials in Houston have confirmed the city's first pediatric Covid-19 death of a youth who did not have underlying heath conditions.

The Houston Health Department (HHD) announced Thursday that a male between 10 and 19 died in late July at a hospital.

The victim was not vaccinated, HHD said in a statement.

"While he tested positive for COVID-19, it's currently unknown if he was infected with a variant of the virus," the statement said.

HHD did not release any other information because of privacy laws.