Eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life, study says

(CNN) You may want to skip the toppings on your next hot dog, or skip it altogether: Health researchers at the University of Michigan have found that eating a single hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.

In their study, published this month in the journal Nature Food , researchers looked at 5,853 foods in the US diet and measured their effects in minutes of healthy life gained or lost.

"We wanted to make a health-based evaluation of the beneficial and detrimental impacts of the food in the entire diet," Olivier Jolliet, professor of environmental health sciences at the university and senior author of the paper, told CNN.

The team came up with an index that calculates the net beneficial or detrimental health burden in minutes of healthy life associated with a serving of food. It's based on a study called the Global Burden of Disease, which measures morbidity associated with a person's food choices.

"For example, 0.45 minutes are lost per gram of processed meat, or 0.1 minutes are gained per gram of fruit. We then look at the composition of each food and then multiplied this number by the corresponding food profiles that we previously developed," Jolliet said.

Read More