CNN EXCLUSIVE 'Something has to be done': After decades of near-silence from the CDC, the agency's director is speaking up about gun violence
Updated 7:26 AM ET, Fri August 27, 2021
Watch CNN Films' "The Price of Freedom" on CNN TV without commercial interruption starting at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 29.
(CNN)For the first time in decades, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- the nation's top public health agency -- is speaking out forcefully about gun violence in America, calling it a "serious public health threat."
"Something has to be done about this," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in an exclusive interview with CNN. "Now is the time -- it's pedal to the metal time."
This summer alone has seen a spree of gun injuries and deaths, and the weekends have been especially violent, with an average of 200 people killed and 472 injured by guns each weekend in the United States, not including suicides, according to an analysis done by the Gun Violence Archive for CNN. That's nearly 3.4 people shot every hour every weekend.
"The scope of the problem is just bigger than we're even hearing about, and when your heart wrenches every day you turn on the news, you're only hearing the tip of the iceberg," Walensky said. "We haven't spent the time, energy and frankly the resources to understand this problem because it's been so divided."
The last sitting CDC director to make strong public statements about gun violence was Dr. David Satcher, who served in the position from 1993 to 1998.
The National Rifle Association is a powerful lobbying force in Washington, and fearing Congressional budget cuts under NRA pressure, former CDC directors for decades were all but silent on gun violence, even as guns killed tens of thousands of Americans a year.
Satcher said Walensky was brave for speaking out.
"This might mean -- could well mean -- taking some risks, so I salute Dr. Walensky," Satcher said.
The CDC's plan
In April, President Joe Biden said the country was facing "a gun violence public health epidemic," but the CDC hasn't said how it plans to address the epidemic until now.
"I swore to the President and to this country that I would protect your health. This is clearly one of those moments, one of those issues that is harming America's health," Walensky said.
Decades after lobbying pressure and politics all but stopped gun violence research, Walensky's plan is to restart that research and identify effective solutions.
For example, the CDC is spending $2,224,482 to fund a surveillance mechanism that tracks, in nearly real time, the number of people coming into emergency rooms with nonfatal gunshot wounds. It collects data on the intent of the injury -- documenting, for example, whether it was self-inflicted, unintentional or related to an assault.
"We don't even know who enters the emergency department, in most places, as a result of firearm injury -- we don't even know it," Walesnky said.
The agency is also spending $8,085,935 on 18 research projects to prevent gun-related violence and injuries.
In one of those projects, gun stores in Colorado have developed a suicide awareness program. So far in 2021, more than 15,700 people in the US have used a gun to end their own lives, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Another project in Vermont educates children about how to safely use and store guns. According to a 2015 study, an estimated 7% of US children -- or 4.6 million, at the time -- lived with at least one loaded and unlocked gun.
"My job is to understand and evaluate the problem, to understand the scope of the problem, to understand why this happens and what are the things that can make it better - to research that, to scale that up, to evaluate it and to make sure that we can integrate it into communities," Walensky said. "We have a lot of work to do in every single one of those areas because we haven't done a lot of work as a nation in almost any of them."
The CDC once did these kinds of studies -- until 1997, when the NRA convinced Congress to cut all of the CDC's funding for gun research, a loss equivalent to millions of dollars a year.
In 2018, then President Donald Trump signed a government spending bill that allowed the CDC to conduct gun violence research, and in 2020 and 2021 Congress agreed to millions of dollars for gun violence research for the first time in decades, allocating $25 million split between the CDC and the US National Institutes of Health.
Walensky said much of CDC's research will be engaged in understanding the root causes of gun violence.
"Oftentimes these will be escalating events that occur that might lead to a suicide or a homicide, and what we really need to do is understand the root causes of that," she said. "The firearm injury is probably the most distal part of what happens. It is the end event. What are the 10, 12, 15 things where we could have intervened before that singular event?"
A colleague's tragedy
Walensky is an infectious diseases specialist, but in 2012, she witnessed firsthand the grief caused by gun violence.
At the time, she was a professor at Massachusetts General Hospital, where Dr. Chana Sacks was a resident. Sacks awoke on December 14 to learn that her cousin's son, Daniel Barden, had been shot at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Daniel, a first grader, died that day.
"There were months of looking at pictures of Daniel every day and then a year of reading every book, every study, all the data I could find on firearm-violence prevention," Sacks wrote in a 2015 essay in the New England Journal of Medicine.