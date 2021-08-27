Everyone appreciates a deal — but in our opinion, deals should never mean that you’re compromising on quality. As the summer wraps up and people start to get back to their routines, countless retailers are running sales for Labor Day and back to school, but there’s one brilliant, money-saving avenue that few shoppers consider: refurbished products, and eBay’s Certified Refurbished program is one of the best out there.
First things first: What does refurbished mean, and how can it help you get like-new products from must-have brands for significantly less? At eBay, pre-owned items are professionally inspected, sanitized and restored to meet original specifications from the manufacturer. (In other words, they look, feel and work as if brand new, right down to the packaging and included accessories.) You can then nab them for a fraction of the cost - as in up to 50% off of their original value.
In addition to its thorough refurbishing process, eBay also has several policies in place to ensure that you love your new purchase. You have up to 30 days to return your item, hassle-free, for any reason. The eBay Money Back Guarantee has your back if the item is faulty or damaged, or if doesn’t arrive at all. Then there’s the two-year Allstate warranty, which protects against breaks and malfunctions, plus it offers access to repairs and 24/7 customer support.
eBay’s Certified Refurbished program is also great for the environment. If you think about it, the company is giving professionally restored products a second life when you buy something from them. Not only are you getting a great set of headphones for your next trip, or an air fryer for your late-night cravings, but you’re making a positive impact on the planet by reducing your carbon emissions.
So what kind of refurbished items can you find on eBay? The better question is: What can’t you find? Electronics, fitness equipment, tools, kitchen appliances, home essentials — get up to half off on all of the aforementioned things, and with a coupon for eBay’s Labor Day sale (which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6), you can save an additional 15% off. Check out a few of the best deals below.
Apple MacBook Air A1369 Laptop ($379; ebay.com)
Start off the school year on the right foot with a like-new Apple MacBook Air laptop. It weighs only 2.9 pounds, so it effortlessly fits in your backpack, but it’s refurbished for speed and seamless use whether you’re watching movies, doing research, writing a paper or Zooming with your friends and family. It even has a built-in webcam and the battery lasts for up to five hours. Discover more laptops from eBay here.
Cuisinart Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($109.99; ebay.com)
Brand new, this air fryer toaster oven costs upward of $300, but you can save 57% when you buy it refurbished. It comes with everything you need to toast, broil and bake your meals. That said, its built-in air fryer function and included stainless steel basket also mean that you can make crispy potato chips, fries, wings and more all at home and with minimal mess. Discover more air fryers from eBay here.
GermGuardian Air Purifier ($59.99; ebay.com)
You won’t find a better price on a top-rated air purifier. This one from GermGuardian has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating because of its multi-stage purification system. The HEPA filter traps over 99% of dust and allergens; the charcoal filter reduces odors from smoking, pets and food; and the UV-C light zaps away bacteria, viruses and mold spores in your home. Discover more air purifiers from eBay here.
iRobot Roomba 980 ($279.99; ebay.com)
Imagine vacuuming your entire house without ever getting off the couch. The iRobot Roomba makes its way around your home using intelligent mapping and visual navigation, plus it has 10x Power Boost technology for all floor types. Since it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, you can initiate cleaning just by saying the word, and when it’s done, it’ll automatically return to its dock for charging. Discover more iRobot vacuums from eBay here.
Bose 700 Noise-Canceling Headphones ($264; ebay.com)
Save 30% on these Bose 700 headphones, which actively cancel external noises for crisp, undisturbed sound. They also have an extremely powerful microphone system for hands-free calls, and the touch controls are intuitive and convenient. Last but definitely not least, the battery life lasts up to 20 hours for travel or long days at work. Discover more headphones from eBay here.