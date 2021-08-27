CNN —

Getting kids to form healthy eating habits is no easy task. But why? Have you ever wondered what causes kids (and some adults) to turn up their noses when served leafy greens? Science says it could have a lot to do with how people are taught to nourish themselves as kids.

One study from the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior found that young adults with strong cooking skills are more inclined to eat healthily as an adult. According to the study, having confidence in the kitchen “led to fewer fast-food meals, more meals as a family and more frequent preparation of meals with vegetables in adulthood.”

This information alone was enough to get us thinking about how to better prepare kids and teens with the tools necessary to live healthier lives. Since cooking classes can be super pricey, we decided to instead hunt down kitchen tools for the home. That way, by the time they reach adolescence, they’ll know to pass on the fast-food joints and instead cook up something nutritious (and delicious) at home. As an added bonus, quality time spent together in the kitchen often draws families closer, making this project a win-win for everyone.

A stellar choice for guiding kids through recipes, this Junior Cookbook from Better Homes and Gardens is a perfect way to introduce your young chef to basic recipes.

This cooking essentials set from MasterChef offers a fun way to introduce the kiddos to everyday kitchen tools. This nine-piece kit comes with an apron, cutting board, mixing bowl, measuring cups, measuring spoon, spatula, spoon and tongs so that they can begin whipping up creations immediately.

For even more versatility in the kitchen, we’d also recommend scooping up this Tovla Jr. cooking and baking set. It’s perfect for young ones to experiment and whip up delicious concoctions of their own.

If your little one isn’t ready to slice and dice quite yet, try making their normal lunches more exciting with this sandwich cutters set. Then they might see that food can actually be fun.

Another awesome cooking set, this option features high-quality cookware for the kids in your life. With 35 dishwasher-safe, BPA-free cooking and baking utensils, this sturdy kit is made to last, easy to clean and can be used regularly.

For some, cooking is way more fun when feeling inspired. That’s why we love this themed Harry Potter cookbook for kids ages 9 to 18. Inside, there are more than 150 magical recipes covering everything from cauldron cakes to pumpkin juice — and Harry’s favorite, the treacle tart. That way, spending time in the kitchen feels a little more magical.

If your kid loves Disney, try out this silicone cake bite pan that will help you make tiny cakes shaped like landmarks from Disney World.

For those following plant-based diets, The Forest Feast for Kids by bestselling author Erin Gleeson offers “kid-friendly favorites that are simple to make.” Inside, you’ll find all-new recipes, “plus ideas for kids’ parties and easy-to-follow instructions on techniques, measurements and other helpful kitchen aides.”

StarPack markets these knives as “real knives that cut food yet won’t cut skin.” They’re 100% FDA Grade and BPA-free, which makes them safe for the whole family to cook with.

Make your own crinkle fries (or crinkle-cut veggies) with this nifty knife set that helps you whip up snacks in fun shapes.

It can be much healthier to whip up a burger at home than it is to get one from your local fast-food joint. Here, the MasterChef Junior Burger Cooking Set offers everything needed for the chef-in-training to perfect his or her burger-making skills.

This kid-friendly rolling pin was made for rolling out dough when making cookies, bread, pretzels, pizza and more. The nonstick surface and comfortable wooden handles make it easy to use each and every time.

A smart purchase that will give kids and parents some peace of mind, these cut-resistant gloves are designed so that kids can learn how to use important kitchen items like peelers, knives and scissors without having to worry about injuries. They come in three sizes and two fun colors, so there’s an option for every young person.

Breakfast is an easy meal to make fun and interesting, especially when you have a mini waffle maker that can make waffles in the shape of a heart.

For kids more drawn to baking, this kit serves as a great way to introduce them to all the basic tools and recipes of the craft. This set from Handstand Kitchen is a 17-piece set with silicone baking cups, a silicone loaf pan, tools like a pastry brush and a whisk designed for smaller hands and five recipe cards.

When the summer heat is on, you and your little one can make dinosaur-shaped ice pops with these fun molds.

Yes, making ice cream is not exactly cooking, but it can be a way of getting picky eaters interested in learning how the things they eat are actually made. This ice cream maker offers a fun opportunity for kids to customize their mix-in ingredients, and you can actually create other frozen treats like gelato and frozen yogurt. If you don’t want to deal with using ice and salt, check out our full guide to the best ice cream makers of 2021.