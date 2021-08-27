CNN —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Loftie alarm clock, discounted UrbanStems blooms and savings on a Dyson vacuum. All that and more below.

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer’s Labor Day sale is offering up to 30% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: Save up to 30% on Co-op jackets and apparel, save up to 25% on camping gear and take up to 20% off footwear from brands like Merrell and Altra — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Refurbished Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($339.99 with code CNNDYSON, originally $699.99; dailysteals.com)

Dyson Refurbished Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Daily Steals is exclusively marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum to $339.99 for Underscored readers with code CNNDYSON — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type.

UrbanStems UrbanStems

You don’t need a special occasion to snag some blooms to brighten your day. As part of UrbanStems’ Just Because Day, the brand is offering 20% off select bouquets, plants and candles when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNJB. Succulents in adorable planters, gorgeous arrangements of dried flowers and fresh flowers, along with Nest New York candles are all included, so head over to the site before top picks are gone.

Loftie Clock ($119.20, originally $149; byloftie.com)

Loftie Loftie

Loftie is here to replace your smartphone as your alarm clock. Snag the sleek, smart device in white for 20% off when you use code LABORDAY at checkout. Not only does it wake you up and wind you down with tons of soothing sounds, it also features wellness content like built-in meditations, white noise capabilities, a night light and more snooze-worthy (in a good way!) features. Read more in our full review here.

Apple MacBook Air ($849.99, originally $999.99; bestbuy.com)

Apple MacBook Air

Now’s your chance to score the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at this incredibly low price at Best Buy. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model is $150 off, with open-box offers as low as $764.99. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Labor Day has arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s storewide savings event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary to usher in a new season, including storage and organization, select appliances, paint, furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

BaubleBar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its End of Season Sale, with all sale items an extra 20% off, meaning some styles are starting at just $10. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

Macy’s

Macy's Macy's

​​Macy’s is marking down more than 68,000 items for some end-of-summer deals — from clothes and shoes to appliances, home goods and more — by an extra 30%. Use code ULTIMATE to take anywhere from 15% to 30% off select regular-price and clearance items. Browse through all the deals to ensure you’re ready to head into the fall season in style.

Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation at Eight Sleep’s early access Labor Day Sale. You can nab $150 off the Pod mattress, $75 off the Pod Pro Cover, plus 20% off all accessories with your Pod or Pod Pro Cover purchase. Essentially, it’s the sale of your dreams.

Puma

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 800 styles at the brand’s Back to School Sale. Use the code BTS25 to score an extra 25% off on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Zappos

Zappos Zappos VIP Sale

Zappos sells so much more than stylish, affordable shoes, and today the retailer is offering up rare discounts on everything from footwear to masks, bags and clothes — all from your favorite brands like Adidas, Asics, Madewell, Levi’s, Clarks, Converse and much more. Shop the VIP Sale, where more than 15,000 items are marked down, so you can easily round out your fall wardrobe. Plus, if you’re a reward member of the site, there are some extra-sweet perks involved: VIPs will earn 11 points for every dollar spent.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Labor Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Dyson Stick Vacuums

Dyson Dyson Stick Vacuums

Whether you have a beloved furry friend who sheds endlessly or you’re constantly eradicating dust bunnies, Dyson has made a stick vacuum for you, and a few top-rated options are now on sale today. The versatile V7 Absolute Vacuum is down to $249.99 direct from Dyson. Meanwhile, the V8 Fluffy Vacuum, a machine that’s tough on dirt yet gentle on hard floors, is now available at Dyson for $299.99 — $100 off its original price.

Chewy

Chewy Chewy

In case you needed another reason to spoil your pup, it’s officially National Dog Day, and Chewy is currently upping the offers to help you celebrate the occasion. All week long, you’ll get up to 20% off on virtual bundles, including dog food and other pet supplies, along with a $30 gift card for every $100 you spend. To sweeten the deal, Chewy is also offering 10% off all e-gift cards that you can put toward later purchases. And don’t worry, Chewy didn’t forget about cat parents; when you spend $75 on select cat products, you’ll get a $15 gift this week as well.

Refurbished Apple iPads, iMacs and MacBooks

Refurbished Apple iPads, iMacs and MacBooks

Whether you’re headed back to school or your home office needs an upgrade, there’s never been a better time to update your tech. From now until Aug. 27, while supplies last, Woot! Is offering major discounts on refurbished Apple iPads, iMacs and MacBooks, with prices as low as $319.99 for an iPad Pro or $534.99 for a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. Items on Woot! tend to sell out quickly, so take advantage of these offers before they disappear.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders ($195, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $195 (it’s lowest price ever) and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Petco

Petco Petco

Spoil your furry friend and save all the while with Petco’s latest offer: When you spend $100 on select items for your pet, you’ll get $30 off your order. Pet carriers, crates, toys, beds and even outfits for your pooch (hello, Halloween!) are included in the promo. Just be sure to shop soon, beacause this savings event ends on Aug. 28.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

It’s Members Week at Adidas, which means Creators Club members (it’s free to join!) will enjoy an exclusive 33% off sitewide savings with code ALLSET (just be sure to sign into your account before you check out). Plus, members will also receive access to exclusive drops from the fan-favorite activewear brand, including first dibs on the Ultraboost 21 College pack.

Birkenstock

Birkenstock Birkenstock

Birkenstock, a brand that’s renowned for comfort, has been a mainstay on the sandal scene for years, and now you can score your very own pair for less, thanks to this one-day sale at Woot!. A range of styles is marked down, with one pair as low as $37.99. Opt for the classic two-strap look, or go for a more modern thong — there are even a couple pairs of clogs up for grabs to take you through fall.

Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair

Wayfair’s End-of-Season Outdoor Sale is here! The internet’s favorite home mega-store’s latest summer sale is happening now, so the time has come to score major discounts on everything you need to enjoy your yard before temperatures start dropping — or just to get it ready for next year. Save on outdoor seating, patio sets, grills, outdoor storage and more, or just scroll through all the deals, featured in yellow on this page.

Vitamix One ($199.95, originally $249.95; vitamix.com and amazon.com)

Vitamix Vitamix One

Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix. Right now the top-rated brand is taking $50 off the Vitamix One, bringing the price down to just $199.95. This powerful yet slim model is designed to easily transform fibrous fruits and veggies into beautifully smooth smoothies, dressings, dips, sauces, purées and frozen desserts — all with just the turn of a dial. The deals start today and last through Sept. 12, but you should still shop soon in order to snag the One before it sells out.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and more at Allswell’s Labor Day Sale. Code LABORDAY2021 will snag you 15% off mattresses and 25% off everything else. Meanwhile, Underscored readers can use code CNN20 to take 20% off Allswell’s Luxe and Brick mattresses — a soft and firm option, respectively, so there’s something for every type of sleeper — now through Sept. 6. They’re guaranteed to give you the sweetest of dreams this summer.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave, Nova or Original mattresses, including the Hybrid and Snow versions, along with 15% off pillows and sheets, and 10% off everything else when you use the code SLEEP21. That’s basically an upgrade for your entire bedroom setup — but don’t hesitate, because this Labor Day promotion will be over before you know it.

Stasher Bags

Stasher Stasher Bags

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher, now 20% off sitewide. Stasher bags are the world’s first reusable bag with a patented Pinch-Loc seal made from food-grade nontoxic platinum silicone and containing no BPA, no PVC and no latex. Thus, they’re safe to use in freezers, microwaves, boiling water and ovens up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher.

The sale includes bags in several colors and sizes, including half gallon, sandwich and snack — not to mention a few handy packs. Prices start at just $6.39, so be sure to bag your preferred bags before they sell out.

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Labor Day Sale, which is already underway at the brand. Starting today through Sept. 6, you can take 15% off sitewide, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

