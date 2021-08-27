China's newest boy band, the youngest member 7 years old, disbands three days after debut

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) They sing, they dance, they're impeccably dressed -- and they're all children, mostly under 10.

Panda Boys, China's newest boy band, debuted on August 21 with their first song and music video, a pastel-laden synth pop number with a rap and Chinese opera interlude. But just three days later, the group disbanded, following outcry on social media over their young age and concerns of exploitation.

The seven members, dubbed the "cubs" in promotional materials by their talent agency, range from 7 to 11 years old. Photos on their official social media account show the baby-faced boys with makeup and carefully mussed hair, decked out in miniature blazers and street-style joggers.

The Panda Boys "have officially embarked on a new journey," posted Asia Starry Sky Group, the band's management agency, on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday after the band debuted. It added that the children had spent their summer vacation "with sweat and tears" to "stand on the stage of dreams."

But their debut quickly drew criticism and shock from social media users, who pointed to the children as a sign of China's intense "idol" industry going too far.

