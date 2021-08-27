Tanzania women's team react after President's remarks about 'flat-chested' players

(CNN) Tanzania's women football team have reacted following comments from Tanzania's female President Samia Suluhu Hassan describing female footballers as "flat-chested," and unattractive for marriage.

"To those athletes who are flat-chested, one can easily think that they are men," Hassan had said at a state event last Sunday to celebrate Tanzania's Under-23 men's team in the coastal city of Dar-es-Salaam.

""It is unfortunate that there is no hope of marriage life for some of these athletes, marriage is like a dream for them. If one of you was to pick one of the athletes and take her home as a wife to meet your parents, I am sure your mother would be surprised and confused as to whether it's a woman or a man," the president said.

Elsewhere in her speech, she emphasized the need to increase funding for the country's athletes, especially sportswomen and looking after them in retirement.

A video of Hassan's speech, which was delivered in Swahili, sparked outrage after it was widely shared on social media.

So all those cheering a female presidency who don't understand Swahili, @SuluhuSamia is denigrating female football players for having "flat chests" and thus lacking attractive features necessary to get married

You must be proud @AWLNetwork 🙄#Tanzania

pic.twitter.com/FEYCdqqQmB — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) August 22, 2021

