Gunmen in Nigeria release schoolchildren abducted three months ago

(CNN) Scores of schoolchildren who were abducted at gunpoint at a school in Nigeria's north-central Niger State have been freed and handed over to their families, a government spokesperson told CNN Friday.

The students were released after their parents reportedly paid a ransom of nearly $200,000 thousands of dollars (70 million naira) and gave motorbikes in ransom to the kidnappers, according to the school headmaster Abubakar Alhassan told CNN.

While addressing journalists after the children regained freedom, Alhassan said the money was raised after Nigerians from different sectors contributed funds to secure their freedom.

"The government contributed; individuals have contributed; the imams, pastors have also contributed. Even I received a call from TB Joshua, he is a Christian, but he contributed," Alhassan said.

However, a spokeswoman for the Niger State government, Mary Noel-Berje, said authorities were not part of negotiations with the kidnappers.

