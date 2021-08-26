Some female hummingbirds that look like males face less social harassment, study finds

(CNN) Some female birds are dressed to the nines -- yet oddly interact less with others.

Brightly colored feathers may be the key for these female hummingbirds to avoid physical fights with others of their species.

Female hummingbirds tend to have muted feathers, but researchers found that about 20% of female White-necked Jacobins have bright feathers -- like their male counterparts -- which saves them from being socially harassed, according to a study published Thursday in Current Biology.

Young birds often start out with female feather coloring, but in the case of this hummingbird species, they are born looking like males, said study author Jay Falk, who worked as a doctoral student in the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute during this study. He's currently a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Seeing all the juvenile birds look like males, "is pretty unusual in birds, and it was so unexpected that it actually took me a few years to see it in the data," Falk said.

Read More