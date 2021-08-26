(CNN) In the southwest Pacific Ocean, there's a huge region of unusually warm water covering an area about the size of Australia, known as "the Southern Blob."

Several thousand miles away, the South American nation of Chile has been experiencing a megadrought for more than a decade, with dwindling rain and water supplies.

On the surface, these two events have nothing to do with each other -- but, a new study found, they are linked by invisible forces of global atmospheric pressure and circulation.

The Southern Blob, located east of Australia and New Zealand, emerged about four decades ago, likely caused by a naturally-occurring decline in rainfall over the central tropical Pacific.

The drop in rainfall affected atmospheric circulation in the region, creating wind patterns that changed how warm and cold currents flow in the ocean -- guiding more warm water to the Blob while pushing cold water deeper down.

